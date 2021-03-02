If you had asked me on March 3, 2020, what I had planned for the next month, I would have told you I was looking forward to going to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a long girls’ weekend in Fredericksburg, a crawfish boil party, shopping in Round Top, a wine tasting and teaching a Lifelong Learning class at Victoria College. Of course, thanks to COVID-19, none of that happened. I could never have imagined how much our lives would change over the last year, what navigating this new normal would be like or how much I would learn in the process.
Like many of you, I began the 14 days to flatten the curve living in isolation, leaving my home only for food and to work. I live alone, which in some ways has been the greatest blessing of my life, and, in some ways, has not.
I love living in peace with my faithful companion, my sweet dog SH. Together, he and I rode the ranger, laid out by the pool, sat by the fire in the evenings and tended to the cows. SH is a great listener, a loyal counterpart, and we were lucky to be quarantined together. On the other hand, I missed my children. I talked to them every day, and even though they were safe, healthy and doing well, I wished they were at home with me. I think all mothers long to have their babies home in times of crisis, to be able to tuck them into their childhood beds each night knowing first-hand that they are safe.
I wished we were together whiling away the long quarantine days playing Sorry and Skip-bo, baking cookies and swimming the way we did when they were growing up. Thankfully, as things have taken tentative steps back to life as we knew it before COVID-19, we have been able to spend more time together. I cherish that like never before.
Visionary automaker Lee Iacocca once said, “In times of great stress or adversity, it’s always best to keep busy, to plow your anger and your energy into something positive.” I have been determined to turn this bizarre pandemic experience into a positive. Because I had to be home, I was able to plant a garden for the first time ever.
It is something I always wanted to do but never seemed to get around to. I cooked a lot and exercised a little. Books I bought and then laid away were cracked open and plenty of honey-dos got done by this honey right here. I spent hours on the phone chatting with family and friends who I love but often didn’t have the time to visit with. All in all, in the least ideal way possible, I was forced to slow down and that has led me to make some permanent changes in how I live my life.
Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “We must accept finite disappointment, but we must never lose infinite hope.” This pandemic has brought disappointment to all of our doorsteps but it has also given us a front-row seat to some of the best that humanity has to offer and a renewed hope for the future.
The video of Edna ISD school buses, loaded with food for children, headed out with the “Star-Spangled Banner” playing in the background brought tears to my eyes. The compassionate dedication of the health care workers has been truly heroic.
The exceptional, calm, steady leadership of so many officials on all levels of government is remarkable.
Over the last year, it has been selfless acts of kindness, small are large, that have gotten us this far, and I know when this is finally over, we will come out stronger and I hope more mindful of what is genuinely important.
God bless my wonderful readers and God bless America.
During the first days of the quarantine, I turned to my pantry staples to make comforting meals. This spicy Thai chicken and noodles got me thru my dining-out cravings and as a bonus, it is quick and easy to prepare.
