When Marie Kondo, organization specialist and author of ‘The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up’, said “The space in which we live should be for the person we are becoming now, not for the person we were in the past,” she spoke right to my soul. At the end of last week my long awaited downsizing sale wrapped up and to say it was a freeing fresh start would be an understatement.
Back in January when I moved into my new home it became clear that I not only had way too much “stuff,” but that much of what I had, although beautiful, no longer served my new space. Luckily, Sherry, the best in the estate sale/downsizing business is also my mother and with her help (and that of her outstanding team) I was able to literally and figuratively clean house.
To be honest I was unsure how I would feel about selling the things that it has taken me the better part of my life to acquire, but once the moving trucks were loaded and headed to the sale site that apprehension vanished and something magical happened. It felt as though a cool breeze swept thru the house, everything instantly felt lighter, brighter, fresher and more energized — including me. I think that Kondo summed up my feelings perfectly when she said, “By acknowledging their contribution and letting them go with gratitude, you will be able to truly put the things you own, and your life, in order.”
With the sale over and my current home remodeling projects wrapping up, I am taking my time selecting new furnishings and accessories with thoughtful intention that is making the process a genuinely joyful one. If you are ready to declutter, you don’t have to do it on the scale I recently did. Start small with one room, one closet or even one drawer. Keep the things you love and that you actually use. A pro tip that helped me decide what to keep was if I didn’t remember that I had it, I didn’t need it. Also, if you are saving something because you think your children or grandchildren will want it, trust me when I tell you they won’t. I also highly recommend reading “The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up,” it is a great anti clutter guide.
We are barreling headlong into the holiday season, a time of frazzled shopping where we buy the beautiful, thoughtful gifts for others that eventually end up in sales like the one I just had. This year I would encourage you to think, and then think again before you buy gifts. If your family is like mine everyone has more stuff than they need or really want. A couple of years ago I started giving gifts of experiences rather than more things, they love it and in a surprise twist it’s been an even greater gift to myself. Instead of hustling from store to store, waiting with anxiety on UPS to deliver, shopping in a stifling mask and wrapping my fingers to the bone I can actually enjoy the very best gift of all, time with the people I love the most.
This week, in keeping with the idea of simplicity I am sharing my favorite four ingredient recipe for shortbread cookies. They are simple and that’s what makes them so delicious.
