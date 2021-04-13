This week’s article is a continuation of my recent jaunt to Charleston, South Carolina.
In Margaret Mitchell’s sweeping epic “Gone with the Wind,” Rhett Butler laments, “I’m going back to Charleston, back where I belong ...” I can say with absolute certainty that I wish I were with him.
One of the most memorable parts of our visit to Chucktown was a tour of the Magnolia Plantation and its sumptuous romantic gardens. Nestled on the banks of the Ashley River, the stunning plantation, which was originally built in the late 1600s, has remained in the same family for an astonishing 15 generations. It was interesting to learn about the adaptations that have been made to keep the plantation both relevant and running over the last almost 350 years. What began as a rice farm has morphed into a bustling tourist destination, which counts itself as the Lowcountry’s oldest public tourist attraction, boasting the largest romantic-style garden in the United States. In a story that is reminiscent of a Nicholas Sparks novel, the gardens began as a labor of love when in the 1840s, John Grimke-Drayton, who was also an Episcopal minister, set out to lure the love of his life Julia from her home in Philadelphia to steamy South Carolina. What a clever man John was! I know how I feel when an unexpected flower arrangement arrives on my desk or doorstep. John took things to the next level not only bringing the first azaleas to the United States but also cultivating 25 acres into a winding, floral-filled lover’s dream.
When our tour of the grounds, conservatory and swamp concluded, we made our way to the stunning plantation house, a portion of which was constructed before the Civil War and brought on barges via the Ashley River to its current location. The home is a true Southern entertainer’s showplace, and as we whiled away the afternoon, all I could think was, if these walls could talk, oh the stories they could tell. The house, which was at one time a true family home, has also played the part of charming country host to glittering guests from presidents and first ladies to Reba McEntire and almost everyone in between. When our eventful day in the Lowcountry concluded, we made our way back to Charleston proper and enjoyed spectacular hospitality and an even better meal at Anson.
As the flowing wine warmed us, I was reminded of the sage words of Patricia Altschul, “I think Southerners should get a free pass when it comes to drinking. Yankees don’t understand leisure and the casual cocktail hour.” As our leisurely cocktail hour came to a close, we transitioned to dinner, feasting on velvety steaks, salty she-crab soup and crispy fried green tomatoes. The only thing better than the meal was the sparkling, somewhat irreverent, conversation among great friends. Charleston was such a fun place to visit that I am already planning on going back early this summer! I enjoyed so many memorable meals while in South Carolina but one of my favorites was the quintessential Southern classic shrimp and grits. This version is as easy as it is delicious. Enjoy!
