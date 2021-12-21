Later this week, like many of you, I will be setting out a plate of cookies for Santa.
As a child I remember carefully picking out only the prettiest cookies for Santa and then flying off to bed Christmas Eve, practically trembling with excitement. I would lay as still as possible so if Santa happened by, and I happened to be awake, he might be fooled into thinking I was sleeping. My ears strained for the slightest sound of bells jingling in the distance or for the gentle tap of hooves on my roof.
One year, I had a special new nightgown to wear on Christmas Eve. It was red plaid with lace, and quite fancy in my second grade mind. It must have been cold and dry that year because, in addition to a new gown, I also had a new experience with static electricity. I vividly remember moving the covers back in the dark and hearing and seeing the popping sparks of static. I had no idea what static was and I was sure that at any second I would burst into flames.
To this day I recall laying stiff and quiet in the dark because even the threat of spontaneous combustion was not enough to risk getting out of bed and missing a visit from Santa. That was a very long night for a little girl, but all was quickly forgotten in the morning when I woke up and saw a Barbie Dream House under our Christmas tree.
Of raising children, I have heard it said, "The days are long, but the years are short." As my own parents would probably agree, truer words were never spoken. I remember well the week before Christmas when my own children were small. It was always filled with both magic and mayhem. Much of that mayhem swirled around in the kitchen.
We whiled away many afternoons baking and decorating cookies and gingerbread houses with sprinkles and icing flying in all directions. When the fun was over, "we" cleaned up the terrific mess. For me, the memories made in those moments of mess and mayhem are where the true magic of Christmas really happens.
This year, with my Christmas trees twinkling and the fireplace glowing, I quickly cranked out several batches of cookies, baking very efficiently by myself. It was the kind of peaceful, quiet day I would have wished for not so very long ago. Now I find myself looking very forward to hustle and bustle, the magic and mayhem that will follow my sweet Caroline and handsome Carter home later this week.
I held a few sugar cookies back just in case they want to ice some for old times sake. I feel fairly certain that this suggestion will be met with more than just a little eyerolling, what can I say the more things change the more they stay the same.
The tradition of leaving milk and cookies for Santa really took hold in the United States in the 1930's as a way for Depression era children to show their appreciation to Santa. In France, the children leave a Pere Noel, a glass of wine, which is a tradition I wish had caught on here when my children were on Santa watch. In Ireland, the children leave Santa a pint of Guinness, and in England, he is greeted with mince pies and sherry.
I hope you have all been very good all year and that Santa makes a stop at each of your houses. Be sure to leave a light on and a snack out for him, I know he will be grateful.
I am sharing the sugar cookie recipe that I have made for forever. It is easily doubled and simple enough for the youngest bakers. The cookies themselves are the perfect mix of soft and sturdy and stand up well to little hands decorating them.
Merry Christmas from my kitchen to yours.
