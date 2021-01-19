I’ve got so many fun things to share with you in the coming weeks. The rest of my jaunt to Nashville, my recent vacation in Cabo San Lucas and my big move to my new house. So much, in fact, that I haven’t had a chance to get it all down in writing just yet, but I promise I will as soon as life slows down just a tiny bit. With all the drama surrounding social media lately, I thought I’d take a quick detour and here it is.
Like many of you, I enjoy social media. Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Pinterest are among my favorites. I know there are many negatives floating around about social media, but for me, it is a great way to share and enjoy happy moments with friends and acquaintances. Each year, I look forward to seeing the first day of school pictures of children and grandchildren, Christmas and Easter mornings, vacations, proms, engagements and wedding pictures. In addition to those, I also love posts about food and cooking.
There is a myriad of pages that share recipes, but my absolute favorites are the overhead videos by “Tasty.” If you are on Facebook or Pinterest at all, you have likely seen their engaging videos shot from a unique overhead perspective. They are usually no longer than a minute and a half or so and break each creation down into quick, enticing step-by-step snippets that end with fabulous looking food. They leave me with the feeling that, in a snap, I can whip up complex concoctions like French macaroons with perfect feet or beautiful galaxy glazed cakes. If only it were as easy as they make it look.
My intent when writing this article was (and still is) to share one of their most popular recipes, and let you know if it is as easy as the magic of the internet makes it appear, but while I was doing that research I stumbled onto some lesser-known videos. They are the ones that didn’t make the “Tasty” social media posts, the ones where the recipes failed, and that is where I found my true inspiration.
I discovered that these quick videos sometimes take three days and numerous attempts — that just like us, these professionals sometimes have major kitchen failures. I’ve had cakes that refused to come out of greased pans, pots boil over and eggshells that went where they were never meant to go.
My inspiration from watching these chef’s miserable fails came from the fact that they didn’t quit. Day after day, they kept working until they got it right.
Cooking can be intimidating but the moral of the “Tasty” story is to just keep coming back. Because I keep coming back to the videos posted by “Tasty,” I wanted to find out a little more about them. It turns out that “Tasty” is a division of the wildly popular internet media company BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed, which was founded in 2006, is now valued at a whopping $1.5 billion. It focuses on online news and entertainment content. “Tasty” is considered entertainment content, and with 90 million Facebook followers, it is safe to say its captivating style resonates with lots of aspiring home cooks. Making easy mozzarella-stuffed slow cooker meatballs is one of their most-watched videos, so that is what I decided to try. If you get the chance, check it out online. It is mesmerizing. I made it and, while it was easy and fun, it did take me a scooch longer than the 57 seconds the video lasts. That being said, I promise you it will be totally worth your time and effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.