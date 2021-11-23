Fred Lebow, the co-founder of the New York City Marathon, said “In running, it doesn’t matter whether you come in first, in the middle of the pack, or last. You can say, ‘I have finished.’ There is a lot of satisfaction in that.”
Last Saturday I ran, well really walked/trotted, my first 5K race in Shiner starting and ending at the impressive Spoetzl Brewery.
Dubbed the "Cleanest Little City in Texas." the Beer Run wound through the quaint little town, which was full of friendly citizens who cheered us on as we ran by their darling, historic homes.
I have said it before and I will say it again, I absolutely abhor exercise in almost all forms. The sole exceptions are riding my Peloton (which I haven't done nearly enough of lately) and walking/running outside.
My dog, SH, is the one who decides our daily pace, sometimes we jog at a pretty good clip and other times it is more of a leisurely stroll.
Because I am not a big lover of "real" running and because the gals who invited me to participate in the Shiner run are actual runners I was a little hesitant to sign up, but in the end I decided to give it a try. That decision was made way back in June and to be honest until just a couple of weeks ago I had totally forgotten about the run, meaning I had also totally forgotten to prepare.
Luckily I stumbled across Fred's thoughts on running and it was with those in mind that I laced up last Saturday and hit the pavement. Several of the gals in our little race gang were also signed up for the 5K but as the starting gun sounded and we took off we were separated by our skill and speed levels.
I was not the fastest and not the slowest, as it turned out I was exactly where I needed to be - running (trotting and walking) in a race for the very first time.
Once I crossed the finish line the party began in earnest. We sipped Shiner beer and snacked on grilled sausage wraps while spread out on the green lawn of the brewery grounds. It was a perfect day with the sun kissing our shoulders and live music dancing on the breeze that swirled around us.
It was fun to share the feeling of accomplishment with great friends and the perfect way to kick off Thanksgiving week. I am planning on becoming more serious about exercise in all forms especially as we enter the eating, aka the holiday, season so that I can enjoy all the sips and tastes relatively guilt free.
For some reason I crave ice cream more in the fall and winter that in the summer and inspired by my Shiner run I made the Homesick Texans Shiner Bock ice cream.
It is an exceedingly unlikely and exceptionally delicious combination. I can not wait to serve it with pumpkin pie tomorrow.
Happy Thanksgiving from my kitchen to yours.
