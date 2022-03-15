MLB Hall of Fame Leo Durocher once said "Baseball is like church. Many attend, few understand."
I understand church but baseball, that is a different story. They say the best way to learn is by doing, so a couple of Sundays ago when one of my favorite friends suggested, on the spur of the moment, that we attend the final day of the 2022 Shriners Children's College Classic at Minute Maid Park I jumped at the chance.
When I travel, and the timing is right, I always try go to a baseball game in the city I am visiting. I love seeing the stadiums and the energy of the hometown crowd is a great way to really appreciate the vibe of a city. I usually only stay for a few innings because to me, baseball, with the exception of the World Series, can be a little slow.
Attending the College Classic meant that I was solidly committed for two games in a row. Two entire games - in a row. That being said, I wasn't too worried about the pace of the games because the teams were among the best in the college league, my company was charming and attendance presented me the perfect opportunity to learn a little more about the nuances of baseball.
When it comes to baseball I have the basics down, three strikes you are out, four balls you get to walk - but learning about the actual strategy of the game brings a whole new dimension of intrigue and excitement to the sport.
Our seats were in the Diamond Club area of the stadium so we truly had the very best vantage point to see the action and it was the perfect place to see the pitches as they came across the plate. It was interesting and fun to see each batter's unique approach to the plate and their individual preparations for the coming pitches. I also loved seeing the enthusiasm of the young players when they made it across home plate, they may be college men but you could clearly see the delight of a young boy in their eyes as they scored a run.
If you are not familiar with the Shriners Children's College Classic, it is a college baseball tournament held each year by invitation as a fundraiser for Shriners 22 nonprofit children’s hospitals. Hosted at Minute Maid Park since 2001 the nine game tournament delights NCAA fans all while raising millions of dollars for sick children, it is a true win/win. This year's tournament hosted Baylor University, the University of Texas, Louisiana State University, University of Oklahoma, the University of California – Los Angeles, and the University of Tennessee. Next year's tournament teams were announced while we were in attendance and the lineup includes Louisville, Michigan, Rice, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and TCU.
If you are a fan, make plans now to attend, you will be glad you did.
The first game we watched was a shut out (see all the lingo I am learning) of the Oklahoma Sooners by the Tennessee Vols. Next on the game day agenda was a matchup between the University of Texas Longhorns and the UCLA Bruins, unfortunately the Longhorns took their first loss of the season but it was still an interesting and exciting day.
I may be new to the rules of baseball but I am not new to the love of ball park food. Peanuts, cracker jack and hot dogs are all among my guilty pleasures when I spend an afternoon at any stadium and that Sunday fun-day was no exception. The chicken wings, chili dogs, popcorn and ice cream were all a home run in my book. When I got home, I was craving the classic baseball treat, cracker jack so I decided to make a little. I used pecans to give it a little of my own flair but either way it is the perfect treat whether you are a baseball lover or not.
