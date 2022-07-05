When Gershwin wrote "Summertime, and the living is easy," he probably didn't have a Kid Rock concert in mind but the last time I heard those velvety lyrics I certainly did.
It is indeed summertime and for me the living has been easy, fun and full of concerts. The last time we were together, you my favorite reader and I, I was regaling you with my recent trip to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion where I took in a Kenny Chesney concert followed by a lovely stay at the Woodlands Waterway Hotel. Well, last Friday was a wash, rinse and repeat of that trip except that Kid Rock was the crooner and this time my seats were among the best in the house.
I have seen Kid Rock in concert several times before and the circumstances were all unique but this one was definitely the best. My first show was back in 2004 at a crowded, soggy, oversold festival in Shiner. Needless to say, it was not the best experience venue-wise but the performance was rocking. The last time was an amazing surprise for some friends and I who were in Nashville for a last-minute pre-Christmas vacation.
We popped into Kid Rock's Big Honky Ass Tonk & Steakhouse for a quick drink when we were treated to an impromptu show by the owner himself. It was the icing on the cake of an outstanding trip.
This time I met a small contingent of fun Jackson County friends on a scorching Friday night for a scorching good time. We were seated just three rows from the stage, so close that the air conditioning meant for the entertainers kept us cool all night long as we sang and danced our hearts out.
The show was a sell out and at one point I took a second to turn around and take in the crowd. It was stunning for a moment to catch a tiny glimpse of what it must be like to be on stage and look out at a sea of humanity, all swaying and singing along with you night after night. What a spectacular feeling that must be.
Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, has had a prolific career of over 20 years with no signs of slowing down in the near future. Even if you are not a fan of his blend of hip hop, heavy metal, funk, soul, blues, rock and country, it is easy to be a fan of the fact that he is a self-taught musician who can play every instrument in his backup band. It was interesting to learn Kid Rock grew up helping care for his family's horses on a palatial 6-acre estate, which is, to me, a notable contrast to his urban musical style. I also learned that, as an ardent supporter of the U.S. armed forces, Robert founded The Kid Rock Foundation, which, among other charitable endeavors, sends care packages to brave U.S. soldiers deployed overseas.
When reading up on Kid Rock I stumbled across this quote which seems to sum him up perfectly, "You know, when I started, I liked Big Macs and Budweiser, and I still like Big Macs and Budweiser."
It has been a long time since I had a Big Mac but I decided to make some for dinner after I got home from seeing the show, I think these are even better than the restaurant original. Enjoy, and rock on.
If you find yourself in The Woodlands, looking for a meal that is a little more highbrow than a Big Mac, stop into the Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar. It has long been one of my favorite haunts when I shop Market Street, which is located right across from The Woodlands Pavilion. The island vibe and live music in the bar made my lunch feel like a mini vacation. Speaking of vacation, as you read this, I will be winging my way home from Costa Rica and I cannot wait to tell you all about it.
