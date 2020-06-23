American author William Lyon Phelps aptly observed “If happiness truly consisted in physical ease and freedom from care, then the happiest individual would not be either a man or a woman; it would be, I think, an American cow.”
As a woman who has raised cattle that is a sentiment I wholeheartedly agree with.
I recently made a deal to sell all my cows, after this year’s long, dry winter and the promise of a hot and even drier summer I decided the workload was simply too much for me on my own. I will miss the sweet calves, the gentle mamas and even the stress of cattle working days.
I will not miss cleaning the water trough and checking to make sure it is full, worrying about having enough grass and arranging for hay when there isn’t enough.
Another thing I will miss is a freezer full of meat, so as part of my sale I am having two of the heifers butchered, one for me and one for my kiddos to split. Slaughter houses are so backed up because of the pandemic my girls got a bit of a reprieve and I set out to find a local source for fresh beef, luckily, I didn’t have to look too far.
I have known Wade and Amber Watkins, who own Ganado Feed and More, for a while. Wade and I served together as Chamber of Commerce directors for more years than I am sure either of us care to admit. When I saw on Facebook that they were selling their own brand of beef I decided to give Amber a call and try it for myself.
After several attempts we finally coordinate our schedules and off to Ganado I went. I spent the afternoon learning about the why’s and how’s of the Watkins’ Brahma Beef. Wade is the product of generations of cattle raisers and he was in line with the next generation, his daughter, waiting to check her show project in to the Houston Rodeo when COVID shut down the show.
In the late 1800’s Brahma cattle, which originate from crossing four different breeds that were native to India, came to America. They are particularly well suited to life in South Texas because they are hearty, humidity and heat tolerant animals. They sport a distinctive hump on their backs that, when butchered, rivals Wagyu in its marbling and tenderness.
The lean meat of the Brahman is unique because it is lower in saturated fats and higher in healthy polyunsaturated fats than other types of beef.
The Watkins specialize in locally grown, small batch, craft butchered Brahman beef and the butter tender meat I bought from the Watkins is among the best I have ever tasted.
On the day I was there I discovered that the pandemic not only caused a run on toilet paper but also on beef, the Watkins were sold out of hamburger meat and had already also pre-sold all the hamburger from their next shipment. I was also fascinated to learn that they donate all the bones from the cattle for medical research.
When I left I had a few feed store supplies and an arm load of meat including Wade’s favorite cut, a beautiful 3-pound bavette steak.
Last Sunday I had some friends over for an afternoon of swimming and eating and I put the bavette on the grill. I served it sliced with a creamy whiskey sauce, and it was melt in your mouth delicious.
If you find yourself in Ganado be sure to stop into Ganado Feed and More, say “Hi” to Wade and Amber for me and pick up some fabulous, locally raised meat, you will be glad you did. I hope I beat you to the bavette, but if I don’t here is the recipe I served this weekend — if you make it please don’t forget to invite me over for dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.