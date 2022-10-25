Author Richard Miller said, "Writing is the hardest way of earning a living, with the possible exception of wrestling alligators."
As someone who writes, for a little money, and as someone who has hunted alligators, which involves a bit of wrestling, I take exception with Mr. Miller's characterization.
In my experience, writing is without a doubt the easiest of the two endeavors!
A couple of weeks ago my gal pal Lindsey and I set out on the murky water of Lake Texana to hunt for alligators. The morning was cool, which is exactly what you do NOT want when hunting these reptiles. We pulled up to the Simons boat ramp at the crack of 9 o'clock in the morning and set out to check the lines, which were already baited with chicken leg quarters that were way past their prime for humans but perfectly suited for our prey.
Because of the change in the weather and the barometric pressure several of the lines were empty. Mr. Janik, our expert alligator guide, explained in far better detail than I can here why cooler weather and atmospheric conditions have such an effect on these reptiles' eating habits, but the bottom line was that the brisk temperatures that morning meant that hunting would be much more challenging.
While we passed several baits without alligators on them, they, the alligators, were certainly still in the vicinity. It was amazing to watch as the guides point out alligator after alligator floating among the lily pads and swaying reeds.
As soon as he pointed them out of course I could see their eyes poking out of the dingy water and in some cases the outline of their bodies just below the surface, but had I been on a pleasure cruise I would have gone right by them without a second thought. It was a reminder to me that when I am in or on a lake, river or even at the beach these apex predators are very often far closer than I realize.
After motoring around the lake, checking line after line, we finally found success by way of a 9-foot alligator on the line. Lindsey and the guides pulled and steadied the beast on the rope as I leveled my .22, took aim and successfully harvested him.
Over the years Lindsey and I have hunted alligators together several times. Our very first hunt was nine long years ago, but it feels like it was yesterday! It is funny how time has a way of marching on in real life but when gazed back on thru the lens of experience and framed with fun of memories made, it passes in the blink of an eye!
I am glad that, along with our other crazy adventures. We are still hunting alligators together. This year's hunt was an exciting one and I am looking forward to getting my hide back from the tannery. I see a new pair of custom boots in my future!
Alligator hunting season in Texas has come and gone but if a hunt like ours is on your bucket list I highly recommend Janik Alligators. They offer some of the best free-range hook and line hunting opportunities available, and you can hunt with them at both at Lake Texana and in the Coleto Creek Reservoir.
I keep an alligator skull from my first hunt on my office desk. It is a great conversation starter and I have yet to have child come into my office that wasn't mesmerized by his prehistoric good looks.
I usually fry my alligator meat. It is always delicious that way, but this time I decided try my hand at something new and whipped up a gumbo with gator as the key ingredient. It was a great new way to enjoy the spoils of my hunt. If you'd like to put a little gator meat on the table but weren't able to harvest your own this year Janik's sells it by the pound and it is always fresh and tasty!