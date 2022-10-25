Alligator Gumbo

2 pounds alligator meat cut into bite sized pieces

1 link of sausage, sliced

3/4 lbs. butter

1/2 c green onions, chopped

1/4 c fresh parsley, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 stalks celery, chopped

1 c bell pepper, seeded and chopped

2 14.5 oz cans of stewed tomatoes

2 lbs. frozen okra

1 tsp cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large pot sauté the onions, bell peppers and celery in butter until soft, then add the garlic and cook until the garlic is just fragrant. Add the parsley, stewed tomatoes, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper and simmer together in a covered pot for about 10 minutes. Add the okra and simmer for approximately another 10 minutes. Finally add your alligator meat and sliced sausage and cook over low heat for an hour or until the meat is fork tender and the soup is thickened. Serve hot over steamed white rice.