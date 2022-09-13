Two-time All American University of Texas football standout Ricky Williams said "If you want to surf, move to Hawaii. If you like to shop, move to New York. If you like acting and Hollywood, move to California. But if you like college football, move to Texas."
Over the recent Labor Day weekend one of my favorite football fans and I made our way to Austin to take in the UT season opener against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium. DKR stadium is impressive all on its own, with a seating capacity of over 100,000 it is the single largest stadium in the Big 12 Conference, it ranks seventh in capacity of any stadium in the United States, and places an impressive ninth in the world. The sheer size of the stadium was incredible and equally awe inspiring was the new digital screen, it was so sharp and crystal clear that I often found myself looking at it instead of at the live action right in front of me on the field.
Thankfully kickoff was at 7 p.m. and by then the ominous skies had mellowed and ushered in a beautiful, breezy evening full of football and fun. It was especially exciting to see Hallettsville's own Jonathon Brooks score the Longhorns final touchdown of the game with 6 minutes left on the clock. It was a decisive win for Texas and I hope that is a trend that continues all season long.
While in Austin we stayed at the lovely Fairmont which is nestled in the heart of downtown and offers sweeping views of Town Lake and The Capital. A creature of habit, I rarely stray from the short list of my favorite hotels in Austin but the Fairmont, with its close proximity to the stadium, was a refreshing new experience for me. I am already looking forward to my next stay there.
As we waited for the valet at the hotel, a small electric car, reminiscent of an oversized enclosed golf cart, complete with colorful disco lights pulled up and the moment I saw it I knew my mode of gameday transportation had arrived. This little party on wheels is actually called Your Karaoke Fun Cab, with its driver who is affectionately known as Skippy, is truly a ride to remember. As soon as you hop in, you pick your favorite karaoke tune, Skippy hands you microphones and you are off to the races. You can sing and dance (in your seat, of course) with the disco lights blazing, to your hearts content or until you reach your destination.
The Karaoke Fun Cab made our gridlocked trips to and from the game a real hoot. It is my new Austin transit of choice, because I love a little disco on wheels and I love not driving in Austin traffic.
Few things go together like football and food. Before and after the game we enjoyed bites and sips at the Fairmont's Fulton Bar including one of my favorites, savory warm olives.
As we march headlong into football season you are sure to be invited to fifth quarter parties, Sunday Fun-day gatherings and tailgates and these warm olives are the perfect, unique thing to bring to these gatherings. The lemon and rosemary add a brightness to the salty olives and they pair as perfectly with wine as they do with beer.