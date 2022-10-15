Last Friday morning a good friend and I set out for Dallas for a wonderful weekend of fun, football and food, in that exact order.
The Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl between the University of Texas Longhorns and University of Oklahoma Sooners was the reason for our trip and this year was a true redemption of my experience last year. As you may recall, in 2021 the Longhorns snatched defeat from the jaws of victory at the literal last second. After a day boiling in the blazing heat, we left the fair very disappointed and so heat exhausted we were not much good for anything.
This year was a complete about-face. The day dawned with what is often referred to as Chamber of Commerce weather, and UT trounced the Sooners scoring an unheard of 49 unanswered points.
Both before and after the game I was able to marvel at the spectacle that is of the State Fair of Texas. No matter how old I am there is something about the twinkling lights of the rides, the bark of the midway workers and the smell of fresh cotton candy that makes me feel like a kid again.
My favorite part of fair, aside from the food, was the exhilaration I felt taking in breathtaking views of the vast city from atop the Ferris wheel. I don’t think I will ever not feel childlike joy when riding carnival rides. The State Fair of Texas is so much more than a fair. If you have never been, its tents will be up until Oct. 23, so do your inner child and your actual children a favor, pack up and go.
I often joke with my friends that if I lived in a big city with endless, exciting restaurant choices that I would be chronically overweight and overserved. As luck would have it, the bright lights of the big city call only occasionally so when they do, I can take full advantage.
This time there were sips and snacks at the Media Grill found in our hotel, the vast Hilton Anatole, which I love. Saturday night at The Owners Box, an elevated sports bar, was great fun but the true star of the weekend was dinner at Town Hearth. Town Hearth has seamlessly and successfully married over the top luxury and whimsey into a truly singular dining experience.
The Dallas Observer precisely describes Town Hearth “preposterously posh,” and it absolutely is. The sleek exterior, dark entry with lettermen jackets and white chef’s coats hanging on hooks is the perfect juxtaposition to the pure swank that waits once you are truly inside.
The restaurant’s interior is illuminated with the glistening light of 64, yes you read that right 64, spectacular, sparkling chandeliers. That opulence is coolly contrasted by a silver 1961 MG parked in the dining room, strategically situated in front of the open kitchen, a huge aquarium that is home not only to an array of tropical fish but also a yellow submarine and then there is the motorcycle.
The restaurant is glamorous, splendid and hilarious all at once.
Then there is the food, the glorious food. The menu is concise and extra all at the same time with offerings consistent with a high-end steak house but with a side of grandiose.
An assortment of sweet and salty northeastern oysters on the half shell started our memorable meal, followed by a spectacular, and I do mean spectacular, melt in your mouth 32 ounce long-bone ribeye. The creamed spinach and roasted mushrooms with veal jus butter were sides but hardly secondary additions to the meal.
My only regret was that I was too full for dessert. That lapse means only that I now have a reason to go back.
Dinner at Town Hearth was a feast for the palate and the eyes. If you find yourself hungry in Dallas do not miss the pure spectacle that is Town Hearth.
The holidays are just around the corner and creamed spinach is probably not the first thing you think of when meal planning your celebratory dinner, but it should be. I served this creamed spinach last year at Thanksgiving and it was a hit. It is a great way to include an easy, creamy, flavorful comfort food that doesn’t rely on ho hum creamed soups.