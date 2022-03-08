It is painful to watch the suffering of the citizens of a sovereign country being invaded by a much larger country led by man with questionable mental facilities. It hurts to see buildings, including schools and hospitals, indiscriminately bombed, and destroyed. It is unfathomable to see the lives of everyday people destroyed and displaced.
I am inspired by the courage of and determination of Ukraine’s leadership and its people. I am thankful for what the European nations and we have done. I wish we had done more. I wish we would do more barring boots on the ground. Only our president, and others with views different from me, know the wisdom of continuing to fund Russia through the purchase of oil, particularly since we have the ability to produce enough for our needs and the needs of others.
This is a food column and not a political column. I just cannot remain silent when the needs are so great. We are a people that respond to the needs of others, and I am certain that every little bit helps.
We can learn a great deal about the people of a country by looking at the food they enjoy. Today we will look at some of Ukrainian’s favorite dishes.
Borscht: This is a hot beet soup. It is a staple in Ukrainian cuisine. There are hundreds of recipes for this soup and, not unlike chicken and dumplings in this country, every family has their own favorite recipe. Generally speaking, it is a soup made with beets, carrots, potatoes, onions, cabbage, and tomatoes. Some recipes call for the addition of pork sausage. The soup is often topped with a little sour cream and maybe some parsley.
Varenyky: This is a boiled porohi or a stuffed dumpling. It is somewhat labor intensive. First the dough is made, rolled, cut into rounds, stuffed, folded into a semi-circle, and the edges crimped together. the varenyky are then boiled. The type of fillings are endless but most popular fillings include mashed potatoes, cheese, sauerkraut, and cottage cheese.
Deruni: These are potato pancakes that are often a Sunday dish. Often, they are served with a topping of sour cream. If you are in the mood for something a little more ambitious, you can make a cream sauce with fried onions and mushrooms mixed with sour cream. This is dolloped over the deruni.
Olivier Potato Salad: This is a very popular dish at family gatherings and buffets. Think of it as our American potato salad on steroids. This Ukrainian salad is made with finely diced potatoes, pickles, boiled eggs, onions, peas, and bologna. All of the ingredients are cut in similar size pieces and dressed in a simple dressing of mayonnaise and dill. If it suits your taste, you can substitute ham for the bologna.
Nalysnyky: These are very thin pancakes similar to crepes but made with buckwheat flour, whole wheat flour, or cornmeal. They are rolled and stuffed with cottage cheese, berries, or mushrooms. They are traditionally served at the end of the meal but before desert.
Holubsti: These are stuffed cabbage rolls. Often, they are stuffed with a mixture of rice and ground meat. At times other grains and pastas are used. The stuffing can also include carrots, onions and tomatoes. With the possible exception of sour cream and dill, used as a topping, these are very similar to the cabbage rolls we make here.
Prunes stuffed with walnuts: This is a treat we do not often see on American tables. Ukraine has an abundance of both plums and walnuts. Prunes are rehydrated in strong black tea. Once softened a slit is made into the side and a walnut half is inserted into the prune. Sugar is added to the tea and the tea and sugar are reduced to form a syrup. The syrup is then poured over the stuffed prunes. An alternative to the syrup is to roll the stuffed prunes in a mixture of sugar and cinnamon.
Chicken Kiev: There is no dish more associated with the capital of Ukraine than this dish. A recipe for this dish is included in this column. It is simply a chicken breast, pounded thin, stuffed with a compound butter, breaded, and fried.
Consistent with Louise’s and my belief that every little bit helps, The PumpHouse is preparing this national dish of Ukraine with 100% of the proceeds from the sale of this dish going to the relief efforts. Donations will be made to Samaritans Purse for Ukrainian relief. If you are so inclined, please join us in helping the people of Ukraine. Cash donations will also be accepted and forwarded to Samaritan’s Purse.
