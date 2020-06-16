For 14 years, each week, every week, Myra Starkey wrote a column about food, family and life in the Victoria Advocate.
I moved to Victoria from Houston in 2004. I was raised on a diet of three local daily papers. The Houston Press, the Houston Post and the Houston Chronicle. If you wanted to know what was going on in Houston, it was imperative to read all three. The stories were mostly large in scope and involved people you had never met and organizations you didn’t know existed. There was a distance and anonymity in the Houston papers.
It was a culture shock reading the Victoria Advocate. The stories were real and intimate. The reporters and columnists were real people, and very soon, I learned to call them neighbors and friends. This is somewhat of a unique experience for those coming from the big city to a city where “everybody knows your name.” As a foodie, I was drawn to Myra’s columns, and I read them religiously.
It wasn’t long before I met Myra and recognized firsthand what a talent and force of nature she is. Throughout the years, I have met and collaborated with some incredible professional chefs, some of whom have achieved a national following. These chefs are known for their creativity and their ability to transform simple ingredients into delicacies. Although not a professional chef, Myra’s talent does not take a back seat to anyone I have met. She was even a “taster” for the original dishes presented on the first PumpHouse menu.
Our schedules are chaotic, and I don’t get to see Myra often enough. Her husband, Taylor, is my doctor, and I get to see him all of the time. He is a remarkably talented artist, but that will be the subject of another column.
A few days ago, Louise and I were invited to their house for a quiet weeknight dinner. What a treat. True to form, Myra prepared a multi-course dinner in her most unique and inventive way. I think you will be interested in her approach to the meal.
Let’s begin with the butter. She made it herself. When was the last time you entertained with homemade butter? Truth be told, I never have, but I will.
It’s simple really. Take a mason jar and fill it halfway with heavy cream. Look for the cream with the highest fat content that you can find. Begin shaking the jar hard. Make that cream slap against the lid. After a while you will have whipped cream and shake a little longer and you will have butter and the liquid remaining is buttermilk. Pour out the buttermilk and place the butter in a bowl. Pour cold water over the butter to rinse off all the buttermilk and there you have it. Chill in the refrigerator.
She served fried eggplant, and it was delicious. I haven’t had fried eggplant in years, but I always loved it. Just take a regular eggplant and slice it cross ways into rounds about ½ inch thick. I like to use a standard three stage batter system of flour, then egg wash, then panko. You can also just go back with flour, or saltine cracker meal or even Ritz cracker meal. Fry over medium heat in about ¼ inch of canola oil. The eggplant will be crunchy on the outside and soft in the middle. I know that fried foods may not be that good for you, but it sure tastes good. Everything in moderation.
Next on the list was crawfish etouffee. Traditionally, an etouffee, which means smothered, is made by making a roux. It’s not difficult to make a roux, but it can be time consuming and it’s not always foolproof. Then you add the trinity, which is onions, celery and bell pepper. You then add the stock and at the very end, you add the protein you have chosen. It could be crawfish, shrimp, fish or chicken. Your choice of protein can be anything you want. As you might expect, this is not the way Myra made her crawfish etouffee. I was surprised when she gave me the recipe which, with her permission, is included with this column.
I haven’t eaten dessert in more than six months, but when Myra brought out a spectacular apple pie – my favorite – I couldn’t pass it up. Again, Myra did it with a twist. The pie was cooked inside a paper bag. Her recipe for the pie is also included.
Myra is truly a Victoria treasure, and I am so glad to call her a friend.
