I had a new patient call the office because her teeth suddenly started to stain deep black in between the teeth. No matter how hard she flossed, water picked or brushed, she could not get the stain off. She went to a couple of dental offices and had the stain removed only for it to come back in a week or so. No one could give the caller a reason for the stain. It was a very upsetting issue for her. There was no way she could allow herself to smile, even in a mirror.
Teresa, my hygienist of more than 40 years, was the one who received the phone call. She immediately asked the caller what kind of toothpaste she used. Teresa got the answer she was expecting, Crest Pro-Health. She also advised the caller to do an internet search on the toothpaste she was using. Long story made short, Teresa got the stain off, the patient switched to a milder toothpaste, and the problem was solved. Now she can smile with confidence.
In defense of the Crest product, only a small percentage, estimated at 3% on the internet search, have the staining problem. In the real world, whoever has the stain has a 100% problem and in this woman’s case, a very traumatic one. Here is a quote from yourlawyer.com; “Yet there are no warnings on the Crest Pro-Health mouthwash/toothpaste label regarding tooth staining. According to the Business Courier, the FDA does not require a warning label because the stains are not considered harmful.”
There are potent, prescription, therapeutic mouth rinses used for fighting periodontal infections (gum and bone disease) that have been effectively used for more than 30 years. Peridex is a prescription mouthwash that also stains teeth. So maybe, in this patient’s case, the toothpaste was too much of a good thing.
This article is more about the dental hygiene profession than it is about toothpaste. Hygienists are incredibly important as special health coaches. The great ones understand the mouth-body connection and they stay updated on the latest science, what works and what does not when it comes to a healthy mouth. In my experience and opinion, they are vastly superior in cleaning teeth and in teaching patients home care than any dentist.
Not counting wisdom teeth, adults should have 28 teeth. On hygiene visits, each of the 28 is first inspected for decay, cracks or other issues that could be an existing or future problem. Most hygienists wear magnification glasses with a powerful light so they can see things up-close and personal. They also use a metered instrument called a probe to check for gum disease and bone loss. This information is documented on the patient’s record. After each tooth is examined and bone and gum levels measured, any food, tarter or calculus is brilliantly removed without pain. This procedure takes very special skills and patience. Once the debris has been removed, they polish each individual tooth. And they do this all day long on every patient.
In some instances, the collection of plaque and calculus is so thick that these examinations cannot be achieved. Proper treatment with lots of calculus calls for a special procedure the profession calls scaling and root planing. Yes, not a good name but that is how we talk for proper records and insurance communication. Hygienists are masters at removing calculus above and below the gum. They have special instruments to help. The one that makes the noise and vibrates is an ultrasonic cleaner for the mouth. It is like using a shotgun that blasts calculus.
What amazes me are the very specialized hand instruments the hygienists use to reach every surface of the roots. Being able to negotiate the backside of a tooth is completely opposite of negotiating the front. The cheek side of the tooth is completely opposite to the tongue side. These special instruments were designed more than 100 years ago. Quite frankly, I never was able to feel comfortable in my ability to use 18 different hand instruments to scrape the surfaces of 28 teeth. My hats off to the hygiene profession.
The benefit to you, the patient, is not only do they inspect and clean your teeth, but they also are your private hygiene coach. They will give you your individual treatment regimens to help you totally prevent any decay or gum disease issues.
As we have all learned, 100% of COVID-19 facts are 100% subject to change. As of October, the infection rate of dentists was well below 1%. The dental/hygiene profession has been using the same infection control protocol advocated for today’s pandemic for more than 30 years. Even though we have extreme proximity and extreme aerosols with people every day, we are not high on the list for the vaccine. The ever so subtle message is the dental office is a relatively safe place to be.
Call your dentist soon and start the new year off with clean, healthy teeth.
