In 1999, I was a co-author of a paperback book titled, “Nothin’ Personal Doc, But I Hate Dentists.” Amazon was in its infancy and was one of the ways to sell the book nationwide. In 1999, the book had to be printed in volume in San Antonio, picked up in a large trailer, stored and shipped out of my office in Edna. The book was sold on Amazon for years and it led me to Dr. Mehmet Oz and an adventure of a lifetime. The book project became too labor-intensive and not profitable enough to sustain; therefore, it is out of print.
Back to Oz. He found our book on Amazon and loved the title and the way it was written. He personally contacted me, which led to the two of us working together on The Discovery Channel and Oprah XM radio. I was also an adviser for his “You” series of health books. For a short while, I was an adviser for The Dr. Oz Show until I corrected some erroneous dental information. Evidently, his producer did not like my advice so, I am no longer in contact with Dr. Oz. Without the book, and without Amazon, I would have never been on international television nor on Oprah XM with the now world-famous Dr. Oz.
On Jan. 29, with the help of the Victoria Advocate’s former graphic designer, Kimiko Fieg-Peterson, I wrote and produced an e-book on head pain. The title of the book is, “The Life Robbing Pain of TMD; Why Me?” TMD/TMJ can cause extreme migraine-like pain in the head, eyes, ears and neck as indicated in Fieg-Peterson’s illustration. Like the “I Hate Dentists” book and like all my Advocate newspaper articles, the book is for the lay public. The difference in publishing with Amazon in 1999 versus 2021 is astounding. Once Fieg-Peterson did her magic with digital design and digital formatting, the book was published and immediately made available online. It sells digitally for $4.50, and if you want a printed book, Amazon prints it for $12.50. For me, there are no tangible books, no inventory and no shipping. What a fantastic change. Because it is a digital book, it will not be out of print until new technology comes along.
With the new world of e-books and the power of Amazon, plus worldwide social media, in three weeks, I have sold books in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia. A dentist in England bought the book and contacted me asking if I would train her to treat pain patients in the U.K. She and I set up a two-hour Zoom meeting, which went extremely well. When she first appeared on the Zoom program, she was in her home in England, holding my book. What a surprise. She had ordered through Amazon U.K., and it was printed in the U.K. and sent to her home. This dentist is in the dental continuing education business in Europe. She wants me to present my treatment of TMD in a podcast to be distributed across Europe, especially her home country of Poland.
No wonder Jeff Bezos is one of the richest people in the world. Amazon’s computers simply store digital information. When someone makes a purchase, either a digital version is immediately sent to a Kindle app, or for three times the price, it is automatically printed and mailed out. Amazon has zero inventory, only computers, printers, and a process to mail a book, all automated. Amazon gets 25% of someone else’s art. The artist gets 70% and has the world as his or her market. It is an ingenious win-win situation.
I have been taking dental continuing education courses all my dental career until COVID-19. I have trained dentists all over North America for 35 years — until COVID-19. The days of the big, very expensive seminars are just about over. The drinks at the bar and going out to eat at fancy restaurants after the seminar will never return like the days of old. This is not just because of the virus. Dentists can now stay at home with no expensive, time-consuming travel, no team expenses of travel, and learn over the internet.
The internet allows me, and other teachers like me, to come into the home/office with more personal, one-on-one training at a lesser expense. Yes, it is a new world — one I am embracing.
