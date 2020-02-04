A dental crown is the same thing as a dental cap. A crown is the more technical definition while cap seems to be more in layman’s terms. It is called crown/cap because it fits over the tooth.
A crown must duplicate mother nature’s design of whatever tooth is being crowned. The marvel of it all is that each tooth has its own individuality. This individuality is based on where the tooth is located; each location dictates a different function.
If you were to find a single tooth while digging an archaeological site, almost any dentist could tell you exactly what tooth it is, whether it’s upper or lower and it’s exact position in the jaw, even if the tooth is thousands of years old.
The mechanical design of each tooth is based on a simple hinge axis. Think about a metal nutcracker. The power for cracking the nuts is always at the hinge. In the jaw, the molars are the biggest and the last teeth near the joint (the hinge). That is where all the power is on biting down. Molars are the ones that take the biggest beating. Upper molars have three to four roots while lower molars usually have two big roots.
Why three on top and two on bottom. Probably because the bone in the lower is much thicker and denser than the top. Mother Nature is fascinating.
If a tooth’s location is in the middle of the jaw, they don’t have to be so big and powerful because there is less force. The bicuspids are forward of the molars and sit in the middle of the jaw. Upper bicuspids usually have two roots while lower only has one due to stronger bone on the lower.
Meat-eating animals have long, sharp canine teeth that grabs, holds and kills prey. The canine teeth in humans, also called cuspids, are the cornerstones of tooth alignment. They make the corner from the front teeth being on the front and back teeth on the side.
The cuspids also protect the back teeth when chewing. When humans chew their jaw moves from side to side, both right and left. As the jaw moves sideways, the lower cuspid will hit the upper cuspid in such a way that it forces the jaw open with no back teeth touching. Back teeth are made to receive a tremendous amount of up and down pressure but not side pressure. Side pressure causes breakage, cracks, loose teeth, gum recession and causes those little notches of tooth loss at the gum line.
The front teeth are for smiling and cutting. They only have single roots because they are not designed for hardly any kind of force at all. They are at the long end of the lever, and therefore, don’t need to be as strong as the back teeth.
Here is one more fascinating fact about Mother Nature. Each tooth has a numerical number in relationship with each other. The size and shape of the upper two front teeth set the example for the rest of the teeth to follow. In dentistry, it is called the golden proportion and was well-known for hundreds of years by famous painters like DaVinci.
A crown is made outside the mouth in a dental laboratory with no interference from a tongue, cheeks, saliva, patient comfort and all the other difficulties that occur when working in the mouth. With CAD CAM technology, crowns are made by very sophisticated computers, 3D printers, etc. They duplicate a crown that fits Mother Nature’s design described above.
In contrast, a filling is done in the mouth. If the decay is small, today’s material is perfect for filling the hole after the decay has been removed. If the filling is large, it is difficult to reduplicate Mother Nature’s intentions of a perfectly formed tooth. Filling are for small holes and crowns are for big holes, cracked teeth, worn down teeth, etc.
Not only can crowns rebuild a broken-down tooth, they can rebuild a broken-down mouth. You can go to my website and search the gallery, which shows before and after photos of destroyed teeth being restored to natural-looking, functioning smiles. Modern dental technology is astounding and exciting.
So when your dentist recommends a crown, you now have a better understanding about why.
