The influence of facial development is certainly driven by genetics. Familial resemblance is proof of the power of our DNA. When these genetics form a near-perfect face, the description from any human observer, no matter nationality is either “beautiful” or “handsome.” Beauty in all things is recognized by the human eye in a nanosecond. Beautiful faces, flowers, seashells and buildings, among other things, all have one thing in common, they fit within a mathematical formula called the Golden Ratio of Proportion.
The human brain is instantly wired to recognize and appreciate eyes, nose, ears, teeth, hairline, chins, cheeks that are symmetrical. This symmetrical ratio is 1 to 1.618 and way too complicated to go into detail. For simplicity’s sake, if the width of the nose is 1, the length of a great-looking nose will be 1.618. In a beautiful smile, the front teeth have the same formula. The central incisor is 1.618 larger than the lateral incisor. This does not have to be measured by any instruments to be verified; the eye naturally picks up on the symmetry. Dentures are one of the most esthetic dental procedures simply because plastic denture teeth are perfectly manufactured to fit within the Golden Ratio and are rich and white in color. If you are into art and mathematics, the Golden Ratio is a fantastic issue to research.
In a beautiful face, the distance from the hairline to the base of the nostrils of the nose is 1.618 larger than the distance from nostrils to the chin. These relationships end up dividing the face into three equal parts: 1. From the hairline to the bridge of the nose, 2. From the bridge of the nose to the nostril, 3. From nostril to the point of the chin. Take your index finger and place it mid-forehead, at the hairline and place your thumb on the ridge of the nose where glasses go. Keeping the distance the same, move the index finger down to the bridge of the nose; the thumb should be close to the nostrils. Move index to the nostril and the thumb should be on or near the point of the chin.
Here comes the purpose of this article. If a child is severely tongue-tied, no matter the genetics, the bottom third of the face will not develop correctly and the face will not fit within the rules of the Golden Ratio. Tongues have a specialized strip of tissue on the underside called a frenulum. The frenulum looks like a small guitar string when the tongue is placed towards the roof of the mouth. Its purpose is to keep the tongue from overextension. Sometimes, it is extremely short and ties the tongue to the floor of the mouth. To release the tongue, the frenulum must be surgically clipped.
Severe tongue ties have been recognized since the beginning of time due to the pain they can cause during nursing. When nursing, the tongue goes slightly out of the mouth and couples the breast and nipple in a process called latching. If the tongue cannot go forward due to a severe tie, there is no cradling of the breast which creates pain for the mother and frustration for the baby. It is well documented throughout history that midwives used the sharp nail of the little finger to clip the frenulum at birth. As the child entered the world and the tongue did not lift on the first cry, all it took was one swipe of a practiced sharp fingernail.
As discussed in last month’s column, if the tongue is kept down below the lower teeth, the palate or upper jaw will not develop correctly. This upper jaw/sinus complex is called the Maxilla. When the tongue cannot mold the maxilla during development the outcome is a deficient upper jaw. A deficient maxilla creates an over closed and pushed back lower jaw. Not only is the distance shorter from nostrils to chin, but the chin is also now no longer prominent. The face is no longer symmetrical.
Eyal Botzer , DMD, director of the Pediatric Dentistry Clinic at the Tel Aviv Souraky Medical Center contacted me this month after he had read last month’s Advocate article. Botzer is an expert on tongue-tie, and founding member and a former board member of the International Affiliation of Tongue-tie Professionals (IATP.org). We had a Zoom meeting soon after and learned we have the same philosophies of freeing the tongue to let it do its job of developing the lower face.
He is also the inventor of the Liper tongue training devise. Being a world expert on all types of tongue-ties, Botzer knows that simply clipping a frenulum is not enough. Precise tongue exercises are needed to train the tongue on proper positioning and to prevent the frenulum from returning to the tongue-tied position. The Liper helps retrain the tongue.
Unfortunately, this is a slightly controversial issue within the medical and dental community. Tongue-tie goes unnoticed and or is not thought of as being important. It is certainly an issue that needs to be discussed with your child’s medical and dental provider. More information, along with a search engine to find members, can be found at IATP.org.
