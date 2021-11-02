Periodontal disease is recognized by the public as a serious dental infection of the gums. The good news is there are proven, well-known and accepted conservative, non-surgical treatments that can control the disease. A deep cleaning (or in dental terms, scaling and root planing) is one of the very successful treatments and the subject of this article. Because the public is mostly unaware of all dental issues, gum disease can either be underdiagnosed or overdiagnosed, both being disservices to the patient.
Gum disease classification
To understand the different treatments for gum disease, it is important to have a basic understanding of tooth/gum anatomy. To make the anatomy simple and visual, the junction of the gums and roots of the teeth form a “pocket.” In a healthy pocket, there is no bleeding or swelling and the gum attaches into the root of the teeth at an average depth of three millimeters. In a healthy mouth, this attachment is a perfect seal that protects the underlying bone.
If the gums are infected, the seal in the pocket is broken and the tissue bleeds when touched or brushed. If the bone is not infected, the disease is classified as gingivitis, which is reversible with proper diagnosis and treatment.
Periodontitis occurs when bone loss occurs due to the infection. The first step in treating periodontitis is deep cleaning. In periodontitis, the pocket depth increases dramatically. Six- to 8-millimeter pockets are not uncommon. This kind of pocket depth is very serious not only to the health of your teeth but systemically as well. This is the kind of gum disease that sends bacteria all over the body. And I must stress, the bone disease is nonpainful and only a trained dental professional, dentist or hygienist, can correctly recognize and treat the disease.
A regular cleaning versus a deep cleaning can be compared to cleaning your car — gingivitis is washing it and periodontal treatment is detailing it. The difference is the amount of skill, time involved and the cost.
Underdiagnosis
Dental exams always include looking for decay and gum disease — always. Gum disease is found by vision, radiographs and the use of a periodontal probe. Vision can find bleeding, swollen, infected gum tissue. Radiographs show the health of the bone itself. The periodontal probe is a thin, metered probe that is gently placed below the gumline to measure the pocket depth. If your dentist/hygienist is not taking special bone level X-rays nor measuring pocket depth with a probe, you are being underdiagnosed. The tragedy of underdiagnosing gum disease is the periodontal infections are painless, and the disease can go unabated for years. One can lose over 50% or more of bone and not know it. With that amount of bone loss, teeth become loose and impossible to save. It is tragic to learn all teeth need to be removed and replaced by dentures.
Overdiagnosis
Unfortunately, unscrupulous dentists and dental offices do exist. Because the public is unaware of everything dental, they can be taken advantage of. Both regular cleanings called prophies with the treatment code 0110, and deep cleanings coded 4341, are paid for by most insurance plans. Deep cleanings bring up to 10 times the revenue of regular cleanings. If you have been advised you need a deep cleaning, ask to see why. If you have apparent bone loss, it is easy to see in the X-ray. Proper scaling and root planing are some of the most difficult procedures to do in dentistry. It takes time, experience, skill and dedication to do the job correctly. It is also the first step in halting this serious infection.
Getting involved in your dental exams
Every good dentist wants you to understand your suggested treatment and be involved in the decision. If you have tons of calculus but no bone loss, other procedures take longer and may take a couple of visits but those are not actual periodontal procedures and are not considered therapeutic.
Sadly, not all dentists take digital photographs. A digital photo will show you, the patient, what the doctor and hygienist see and allows for a high amount of patient/doctor involvement and, therefore, understanding of your dental situation. If they do take photos, ask to be involved by using a mirror.
Having a perfectly healthy mouth only makes sense. Having the right dentist for you and your family makes sense. Most doctors hate patients researching the internet, but I think it makes sense. To prove my point, research “periodontal bone loss images” to see X-rays that show bone loss. Armed with this information, you will not be overdiagnosed or underdiagnosed on deep cleanings.
