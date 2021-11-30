I am writing this Victoria Advocate column during Thanksgiving week. How timely and appropriate. This monthly column gives me the unique ability to give thanks and appreciation to the wonderful people who chose me for their dental needs over the last 49 years. It has been a wonderful, rewarding journey one that would have never happened without your trust and support. This column is being written for you and for the Advocate. My first dental column was on Dec. 8, 2010. This will be my 132 article.
This December 2021 column is my formal announcement of my retirement from the practice of dentistry. While dentistry has been my love all these years, it is a tough job physically and mentally. I have been extremely lucky in not having any back or neck issues from bending over all day long all these years. Quite frankly, I simply don’t want to do the physical part of the job anymore. To be even more honest, and with a slice of humor, I will not miss fighting tongues, saliva, and working in a tiny hole with a moving human being attached to it.
What I will deeply miss is the interaction with my patients and my dental team members. I have grown up with many of my old patients, sharing my and their growth over the years, watching people get married, have children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren. As a third-generation dentist, I had the opportunity to hear my patients tell stories about my grandfather and father. It was unique to see some of their beautiful work that was done decades ago.
I also want to thank the readers of this dental column who may or may not be patients. You too, have helped me in my lifelong dental journey. While the physical work of dentistry can be taxing, the mouth and its relationship with the body is beyond fascinating and interesting to study. Writing the monthly column helped me focus on how to communicate and explain, in laymen’s terms, its wonders.
In a dental office, patients tend to have better relationships with great team members than they do with the dentist. That is just the natural order of the profession. This is especially true with the hygienist because the patients see her or him once to twice a year if not more. There are no shots, no drilling, no extra-long appointments. The goal of our patients is to see Teresa, my hygienist of 43 years, and to stay out of my chair.
As fortune would have it, Teresa is going to be able to continue to see her patients. She is teaming up with Dr. Eric Owens who recently purchased Dr. Randy Phillips office in Edna. I am transferring my patient records to Dr. Owens. He is young, motivated, intelligent, and most importantly wants to start his journey in treating TMD/TMJ as I have been doing over the years. TMD/TMJ and other bite issues are not taught in dental school and Dr. Owens is eager to learn and continue to serve the pain patients.
Many of my patients have grown up with Teresa and have never, ever had their teeth cleaned by anyone else. For others, it has been decades of partnership with Teresa delicately cleaning and teaching and preaching good oral hygiene. She is simply moving down the street to continue to do the same. When I go to do the exam on her patients, I often hear, with humor, “I love getting my teeth cleaned by Teresa and I want to stay out of your chair.” Everyone who has a great hygienist knows exactly what I am talking about.
The process of transferring records to another dentist is specified by the Texas Board of Dental Examiners. If you are a patient of mine for the last five years, your records, treatment notes, etc. will be readily available to Teresa and Dr. Owens. She will not only have the ability to personally introduce you to Dr. Owens, but she will also inform Dr. Owens of your wants and needs because she knows all of you so well. I have great confidence you will be in good hands as always.
As for me, I have been blessed with a very exciting life and career and I owe it all to my patients, employees, family, and you, the reader. This next period of my life will simply be another adventure.
