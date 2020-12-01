Teresa, my excellent hygienist of over 40 years, is hearing interesting comments from patients during this horrible pandemic. The first comment is how happy they are to finally get their teeth cleaned. The feeling of dirty teeth has been driving them crazy during the shutdown. And then there is the social aspect. A lot of these patients have been under Teresa’s care for all 40-plus years; the bond is strong; and they have missed seeing each other.
One of the most interesting patient comments is patients telling her that wearing a mask has either caused bad breath or simply made them aware of bad breath. Bad breath can come from dental infections of the mouth, postnasal drip, the lungs or stomach, among other sources, so there are no easy answers she can give them. Unfortunately, we are seeing more decay in these folks because they overuse mints, drinks and gum to disguise the problem. Mints have sugar and when sugar sits for a prolonged time on teeth day after day and night after night, it feeds the bacteria that causes decay. If you must use a breath freshener, make sure it has Xylitol as the sweetener. Xylitol kills the bacteria that causes dental decay.
As a dentist, I have been wearing a mask almost every day for 35 years, so you could say I am used to them. I believe in them and they give me comfort. Who in the world would go to a dental office with staff who did not wear masks and gloves before the pandemic as well as now? Wearing PPE and wiping down all surfaces with a disinfectant between patients is nothing new for the dental profession. I now wear a single mask at all time in the office, as do my team members. We have agreed to do so to protect each other. On seeing patients, we all double mask. My problem with double masks is I find myself breathing through my mouth and not my nose.
The absolute best way to inhale our number one needed drug, oxygen, is through the nose. Breathing through the nose warms the air for the lungs. Nose hair, nasal structure, and mucous trap unwanted particles from going into the lungs. The nose moisturizes the air for the lung, increasing its efficiency. Nose breathing releases nitrous oxide, which improves circulation that allows more oxygen to get into the tissue. It also helps with the transfer of CO2.
Breathing through the mouth creates dry mouth syndrome. Dry mouth is uncomfortable, and it prevents the saliva from rinsing off the teeth. Dry mouth also causes bad breath. Because debris is not washed off by saliva, it can also be the cause of decay. Both the dry mouth feeling and the actual decrease in saliva creates the need for mints or gum. Remember Xylitol.
I must force myself to breathe through my nose and not my mouth while wearing two masks. I have a couple of pulse oximeters that measure blood oxygen and have seen no drop in oxygen saturation even if I have had my two masks on for a few hours. Yes, I do dental procedures that can last hours where I never leave the room. Yes, it is a pain to wear gowns, double masks, gloves and specially-made magnifying glasses with a powerful light beam while totally concentrating on an area a couple of inches big with tongue, cheek and saliva in the way. All of it involves a person who wants to be anywhere but in my chair. It is what all dentists do; it is our job. We use two types of high-volume suction to collect air, water and saliva from the patient’s mouth to help contain any pathogens. Dental offices have been proven to be essential and not sources for spreading the virus.
A more positive side to mask breath is the only one smelling the bad breath is you. With the mask, you can keep the bad breath to yourself. When the AIDS epidemic hit, forcing our profession to wear masks, we quickly learned we could eat onions and garlic during a working lunch. Yes, I am looking at the bright side — something the entire world needs to do.
