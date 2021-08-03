Because dentists are around every germ in the world, we tend to build strong immune systems. In my 48 years of dentistry, I missed no more than three days of work.
I started dental school in 1968 when no one wore gloves or masks. The only exception was in the oral surgery department while extracting teeth and working in pools of blood. Once graduated, away from the rules of dental schools, gloves were a pain to wear and in most dentist’s minds, an unneeded, expensive overhead.
Every dentist and team member put their bare hands in at least 20 mouths a day, blood or no blood. We washed our hands after each patient, kept fingernails short and did not wear rings. We did wear eye protection to prevent herpes from getting into the eyes. Wearing gloves and a mask and working with delicate instruments in the mouth was simply unthinkable.
And then came AIDS, which changed the dental world. The CDC passed the “Universal Precautions” rules, which were enforced by OSHA in a draconian manner. The profession was constantly warned about the heavy fines and possible jail time if the rules were not followed. The rules back then were basically the same as today’s COVID-19 rules.
The dental profession has been at the forefront in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) ever since the mid 1980s.
Even though I had been working “bare handed” for over a decade, it didn’t take long to motivate me to see the value of glove and mask protection; if one got AIDS, they died. AIDS is spread by exchanging body fluids — saliva and blood are body fluids. We all lived in fear of accidental needle sticks.
The hepatitis B vaccine was mandatory for all dental personal involved with in-patient care.
Was the government taking away my freedom or was it protecting me, my team and my patients?
One of the unintended consequences of the CDC guidelines was patients getting upset when we came in the room with our PPE on. They felt we thought they had AIDS and were protecting ourselves against them. Explaining that we were protecting them from us got us down a different rabbit hole because that could mean maybe we had AIDS. When we let them know we were protecting them from other people we had worked on, that was acceptable.
Universal precautions meant our profession had to treat everyone the same. Refusing to work on a known AIDS patient was risking lawsuits, loss of license or loss of employment.
With COVID-19, we have the right to turn them away. Interesting, isn’t it?
Increasing fees for the added PPE cost via a special fee was very upsetting to many patients. Those were confusing times for all.
Even though no one alive today has lived through a pandemic, people my age remember the terror of polio and smallpox. Kids in iron lungs made good TV so the fear was based on truth by using vivid images. Polio was not fake news. Smallpox was killing 40% of those infected and marking faces with lifetime pox marks of those who lived. It was a scary time.
As a kid, I received the smallpox and polio vaccines in the 1950s — both were lifesaving, welcomed and gave an unparalleled sense of security. I vividly remember all of us kids in line at school with sleeves rolled up, getting poked one at a time by nurses from the health department. It was an exciting adventure.
If you search the internet for “polio vaccine in the 50s,” you will see photo after photo of lines of kids all over the nation. You will also see photographs of the nightmarish iron lungs used to keep polio victims alive. It was much like today with people in the ICU on ventilators.
My grandkids freaked out when I explained how us kids were all lined up with our sleeves rolled up, waiting to be “scratched” by a nurse. They really freaked out when they saw the almost 70-year-old scar from the smallpox vaccine.
Due to my age and the fact I am a health care provider, I was first in line to get the vaccine. Yes, the second shot gave me the chills; I was wearing my coat at the office and couldn’t stay warm. My assistant wanted to take a candid photo of me sitting in my chair all bundled up because she said I looked like Bernie Sanders.
My thought of the chills was, “Thank goodness, my immune system is working overtime. The vaccine is doing its thing.”
In my opinion, based on some of the history I shared above, our nation and the world have been at war with an unseen, novel virus for a year and a half. The major battle front is the hospital emergency room where people on aspirators are dying alone due to the enemy. It appears those who are vaccinated do not get sick enough to enter “the front” and do not require emergency treatment.
So, the question in my mind is, are the unvaccinated aiding and abetting the enemy? This opinion is based on the very hard numbers published by the Advocate just this week.
