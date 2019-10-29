Last month, I discussed how TV marketing for dental implants has created confusion among the lay public. We have patients call who say, “I need implants.” They really have no clue in what they are asking for. I also discussed the ins and outs of a single tooth implant. A procedure that is simple in concept but extremely difficult to do correctly, plus it’s expensive.
Today’s article is about dentures and implants. I must first make it clear that a well-made denture is absolutely one of the most difficult and precise procedures in all of dentistry. Dentures not only replace missing teeth; they replace the lower third of the face. We have all seen people with collapsed faces due to missing teeth. Correctly made, dentures are absolutely the best dental cosmetic procedure possible. If the denture does not look natural; it is not made correctly.
Interestingly, the basic concepts of making dentures has remained unchanged for a 100 years. The basic principles I use were used by my grandfather when he started his practice in Edna in 1910. Of course, modern materials make today’s denture stronger and more esthetic. Millions of denture wearers do extremely well with properly made dentures without the use of implants.
Most denture wearers will tell you the upper plate is never a problem; it’s the lower that is hard to keep stable when talking and eating.
Reviewing the history of implant retained dentures will help the reader understand how implants evolved into the marketing you see on TV. It all started by using implants to help secure the pesky lower denture.
As stated in the previous article, an implant is just that, a piece of metal placed in the bone to act as a tooth root. The top of the implant has a screw attachment that allows different kinds of connectors – for either a crown or a denture. Historically, a denture implant connector has two parts, a male that screws into the implant and a female that is embedded in the denture. The female connector has a fancy “O ring” type of insert in which the male snaps into snugly. An implant denture literally snaps into place and is extremely stable. It is easily removed in order to clean the implant heads; a very important and needed daily requirement. The implant retained denture that snaps in and out has been around for several decades and is extremely successful.
The new kid on the block – the ones advertised – are implant retained but do not come out of the mouth. This is made possible by holes in both dentures for special screws to pass through. A special torque wrench is used to screw all eight or more screws into the implants. Bottom line is that the upper and lower denture are literally screwed on where neither denture can move nor be removed by the patient. A newer and more durable material is used for the denture to prevent breakage. Dentures that don’t move when biting receive a tremendous amount of pressure.
These nonremovable dentures sit higher up and are totally supported by implants versus the snap on, which are retained by both resting on the jawbone and snapping into the implant. There is a much larger space underneath the screwed on so the patient can clean under the denture, get the food out and clean the implants at the same time.
Food will always get under any kind of denture. Oral hygiene is a combination of water pick type devise and special flossing instructions. It is necessary for the patient to keep the implants clean or they will fail. The only way to remove the dentures is by a dentist or dental team member. They have the special tools to unscrew the screws.
Obviously, everything about implants and the fabulous things they allow dentistry to do is complicated and expensive. With all dentistry, it is imperative to find a dentist who is right for you, gives you your options and expectations and allows you to ask questions; after all, they are working for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.