After my last article on gum disease, I was asked via my website about the need for antibiotics before dental work from a patient who had a knee replacement. It is a great question with an answer that might surprise the reader.
In 2015, our American Dental Association (ADA) proclaimed that it was not necessary for most people with joint replacement to take antibiotics before a dental appointment. Yes, I know this goes against the advice of the medical profession. Unfortunately, the dental and medical profession communicate about as well as the FBI and the CIA. The universal consensus is dentists are responsible for the mouth and mouth only while the physicians have the rest of the body. This is ridiculous when you think about it. There is no placenta-like barrier between the mouth and the rest of the body. If one has an infection in the mouth, it spreads to the body.
Since there is a direct connection between infection in the mouth to every cell part of the body, one can easily imagine bacteria released during a dental appointment invading the joint replacement. I do not blame the surgeons or the patients for wanting the added protection because it makes common sense to do so. But what about everyday eating hard or sharp foods, flossing and brushing, to name a few activities? These actions on the soft tissues of the mouth are not much different than most dental appointments.
Infections in the mouth range from zero to extreme. Unless one has worked in the mouth, it is almost impossible to imagine what a full-blown case of gum disease looks like. It is too gruesome to explain. If that same kind of infection manifested itself on the skin, immediate action would occur. But since it is in the mouth and zero pain, it continues to get worse and continues to constantly infect other parts of the body. Only your dentist or hygienist can truly diagnose the disease and, unfortunately, physicians have almost no training in diseases of the mouth.
This gross infection is constantly spreading bacteria via the blood and is a constant threat to the heart, lungs and artificial joints. As previously mentioned, any action such as flossing, brushing, using a toothpick and eating chips in an infected mouth helps spread the bacteria. The real answer to mouth infection and joint replacement is to make sure the mouth is free of infection before the joint surgery. This means communication between the medical and dental professions. Thankfully, we are seeing more and more physicians wanting a dental assessment for their patients for various diseases and conditions.
There are exceptions to the ADA’s stand on prophylactic use of antibiotics. An example would be a compromised immune system. It is, once again, important that physicians, dentists, and patients work together when it is a unique situation.
I am very biased with my opinion of dental health as most dentists are. The mouth is the gateway to all overall health. If one keeps it clean, it is not going to get infected. If there is no infection, there can be no spread of infection. Working with your dentist, as a team, to be free of infection 100% of the time only makes sense.
So far, the only positive thing I have experienced during the COVID shutdown is our patients truly wanted and needed to get their teeth cleaned by their beloved and trusted hygienist. Once a person gets used to what clean teeth and gums feel like, they can’t go back.
If you have dental topics you want me to write about, please contact me via my website.
