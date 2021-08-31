I was taught scientific method in dental school; at least that is what our professors told us.
When I graduated and left the safety of dental school, I quickly learned that science, while totally necessary, can be different than the real world when dealing with human beings. A scientific study of the different compositions of different dental filling materials in the lab is easy and accurate because there are no human variables. Comparing one human or a group of humans to others can be tricky. These studies must be done on tens of thousands of animals and then humans all over the world to make them anywhere close to accurate.
Even with my professional background, I don’t pay a lot of attention to scientific papers. The first questions I ask myself are: who paid for the studies? And, what outcome did they want? When our American Dental Association takes a stand, it doesn’t mean I agree with them. What I do believe in is what I can touch and observe for myself.
Science and your insurance company says a dental crown will last on average five years. I am in the trenches, and every day I see crowns that I put in over forty years ago. I did them right and the patient took care of them. Humans screwed up the science. I know crowns work because I prove it to myself every working day. I see other crowns done by incompetent dentist and ask myself how it could even last a year. Not all dentists are same and not all scientists are the same.
In my opinion, when a human being is part of science, outcomes are suspect. There are too many variables in genetics, lifestyle, health, diet, etc. There are too many variables in the way studies are done. Too many variables in those who do the studies. When one becomes old and skeptical, they learn to “Follow the Dollar” to find out who benefits on the outcome of the study. The pandemic has brought out another fact about scientific studies; you can find one for whatever belief you have.
The pandemic has created a deep need for truthful answers. The reality of the virus versus science is that this virus has proven itself unstoppable and science doesn’t have a handle on it. Neither science nor wishes nor politics have stopped it. It has proven itself a killer of some, but mildly infects and even passes over others, examples of human variables. Science abounds in every kind of study imaginable, studies on off label medicine, herbs, vitamins, etc. and distributed on different social media. So, who do I believe?
Do I blindly believe our government? Forty-five years ago, I sat in a room with my ailing father and a man from the Bureau of Reclamation for the eminent domain process for Lake Texana. The government man said to my dad, “Let’s make this easy. Either you sell your condemned land today for the price offered or the government will sue you and take your land for nothing.” As to government, it is run by humans who have their own agenda, and it is my belief that agenda is personal gains, not control of individual humans all over the world. God can’t even control us.
I believe those in the trenches. The stories and experiences of our area health care professionals are both heart warming but also tragic. Just last week, we had two patients, both head nurses from local hospitals, telling their story. Each are from hospitals 50 miles apart, but the stories are the same. The people in their community, people they know, are dying horrible deaths and are dying alone except for these caring nurses and doctors. Over 90% of the patients in their ICUs and the ones dying are the unvaccinated. True numbers to me are a very pragmatic science. These are stories by people I know and trust and not a media outlet looking for better ratings.
These nurses get the same fixed hourly salary as they did pre-COVID-19, even though they are in a combat zone. Other nurses, flown in from different parts of the nation, are getting four to five times their salaries to what my two nurse patients are getting in their own hometown. Who is responsible for this tragedy? Hearing about traveling nurses on national news sounds heartwarming until you hear from locals who are in the trenches, but not getting paid as the outsiders are. This reality, which is playing out all over the nation, brings about another feeling, extreme frustration.
Due to the fact, 95% of the ICU patients are non-vaccinated, these nurses are very angry at those who reject the vaccine. If you traded places with them, would you feel the same?
