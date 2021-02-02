As a dentist, I am heavily involved in treating different kinds of pain whether it is from a tooth, jaw, joint or muscles of the head. I am also heavily involved as an executive director of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO.org). ICCMO is a nonprofit organization of dentists across the world who treat head pain.
It was at a ICCMO meeting where I learned a little-known, yet proven technique, used for treating migraine and tension headaches. It is called the SPG block. The process is the same as a COVID-19 test where a cotton swab is stuck deep into the nose. Instead of the swab taking a virus sample, the SPG block delivers a numbing medicine, such as lidocaine, to a special nerve located in the base of the nose. This nerve, the sphenopalatine ganglion, controls the pain center that is causing the migraine and or tension headaches. It gets out of whack for various reasons and can create horrible pain. Deadening this nerve, with the cotton tip applicator, is like hitting the reset button on a computer. It takes about 5 to 15 minutes for the pain to lessen or go away. Unfortunately, it is not 100% effective on everyone. If you or a loved one suffers from migraines, please research on the internet as much as possible. Just type “SPG block” in your search engine to find sites such as the American Migraine Association or the National Center for Biotechnology Information.
If you have had a dentist numb your teeth, you have experienced a nerve block. If it was on the lower, the procedure is called a mandibular block. Dentists are trained to know where the mandibular nerve is and know how to apply anesthetics stopping the nerve from motor and sensory functions. With a mandibular block, there is no feeling and no function. It is difficult if not impossible to drink water or whistle.
The SPG block is also a nerve block and fortunately does not involve a needle. The numbness of the mandibular block lasts for two to three hours. The effectiveness of the SPG block is not that predictable. Some last for a day, some a week and some for a month making it as unpredictable as are the migraines and tension headaches.
The number one problem with the SPG block is having it available when you need it. My brilliant dentist friend and fellow ICCMO board member, Dr. Ira Shapira of Chicago, came up with a solution he has been using with success for years. He teaches his pain patients how to self-administer the SPG block at home. Self-treatment takes care of the problem of expensive doctor visits and the time issue. I now do the same with my patients who suffer from TMD head pain.
The block is tricky to learn correctly but once you learn it, it is easy to repeat and to teach others. To my knowledge, no dental school teaches the procedure. Not being an MD, I cannot comment on what is taught in medical school. If you do have head pain of any sort, it is worth having a discussion on the SPG block with your MD or dentist. Contraindications are being allergic to cotton or lidocaine. Obviously, one must be able to easily breathe through the nose. A deviated septum can also be an obstacle.
If you cannot find anyone with SPG block knowledge and your internet research convinces you the procedure may help, you can contact my office Monday through Wednesday.
