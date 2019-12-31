History has separated the professions of medicine and dentistry. There was an attempt by two self-trained dentists in 1840 to get the physicians at the college of medicine at the University of Maryland in Baltimore to add dentistry in the medical curriculum, but they got turned down. Being rejected by medicine, they did the next best thing and started the very first dental school. We have been separated since.
Dentistry has always played second fiddle to medicine in many ways. The media, TV, print and social, are continuously reporting on medical advancements, diets, lifestyle, ways to stay healthy, the realities of diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stem cell research, etc. Rarely is anything covered by the media when it comes to dentistry. Thankfully, I am starting to see a noticeable change.
In this month’s AARP magazine, a reader wrote a letter to the editor titled “Inflammation Nation.” The letter was a response to a major article on how inflammation of any kind damages overall health. The writer shared that she was having “episodes of lethargy, weakness and low-grade fever.” Obviously, those symptoms are medical in nature, and her primary care physician ordered many expensive tests that were all negative. With no diagnosis, there can be no answers or treatment. This is frustrating to patient and the medical community. Come to find out, she had a nonpainful, abscessed tooth. Within a week after extraction, all symptoms were gone. Bottom line: Her symptoms were medical, but the solutions could only be solved by a dentist.
The takeaway information on the above is simple: Lethargy, low energy, weakness and sore joints are medical symptoms, but they can be dental in origin. Only a dentist can diagnosis infection of the mouth. Only a dentist can recommend a treatment plan to rid the mouth of the infection. Yes, for total overall health, it takes a village of health care providers and dentistry is an important part of that village.
Here is another example of dentistry in the news. Dr. Roach’s December column in the Victoria Advocate titled “When jaw surgery is needed?” delivered a message about osteoporosis drugs and tooth extraction. A reader was concerned because she had been taking massive doses of medication for osteoporosis for many years and now needed a tooth extracted. It is well known in the dental community that this classification of drugs can create a very rare situation where the bone never heals when an infected tooth is removed. It is a nasty condition called osteomyelitis and is very difficult to cure. The bone is exposed and does not heal. This condition even has a name: bisphosphonate-associated osteomyelitis of the jaw (BAOMJ). Even though this condition is rare, it is a horrible experience for anyone who has it. The condition has been widely known since the bisphosphonate drugs hit the market.
Takeaway: If you are taking medication for osteoporosis, make sure you have a perfectly healthy mouth and never have the need for a tooth extraction. The once again clear message in this article is that the mouth cannot in any fashion or form be separated from the body.
Another mouth/body example is sleep apnea. Google “Famous people who died from sleep apnea” and this list should show up: James Gandolfini (“Sopranos”), comedic actor John Candy, Justin Tennison (“The Deadliest Catch”) and Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead. They choked to death or died of cardiovascular disease because they were not getting enough oxygen.
The media occasionally talks about apnea, sleep studies and the CPAP but not near enough. Breathing disorders are the new kid on the block in medicine. As of now, only a special sleep doctor can read a sleep study. Historically, sleep studies could only be done in a sleep clinic, and if apnea was found, only a CPAP could be used for treatment. Now it is recommended an oral appliance be used for mild apnea and even moderate. Oral appliances can only be made by a dentist. This reality confuses the insurance, medical, dental and sleep communities. Another example of mouth/body connection.
Yes, I know. When people think of the dentist they think of shots and drills and do so for good reason. Today’s dentistry is so much more than in the past. The mouth is the gateway to health and dentistry is the gatekeeper so please start the new year off with a healthy mouth.
This separation of dentistry and medicine is not in the best interest of the public. The answer, of course, is dialogue between physician and dentist in the best interest of the patient.
