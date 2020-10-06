Lately, we have had patients wanting second opinions on “deep cleanings.” Since the purpose of this dental news column is to educate, I wanted to describe this confusing dental term and procedure in layman’s terms.
Dental cleanings fall under two categories: preventive and therapeutic. Preventive cleanings are done when there is no loss of the integrity of the jawbone. Therapeutic cleanings are the proper procedures when bone loss is confirmed. The integrity of the bone is discovered by dental X-rays. It is always best if the hygienist or dentist educates you on what they see on your X-rays.
To understand when a regular cleaning versus a deep cleaning is needed, it is important to understand the progression of gum disease. It all starts with bacteria, in the form of biofilm, building up on the teeth and gums.
Biofilm is a thin, slimy film of groups of bacteria that adhere to a surface; any surface including teeth and gums. Biofilm on teeth is called plaque. Plaque is a sticky, whiteish film that, in most cases, is easily scraped off or removed. If the plaque is not removed daily, calcium from the saliva is deposited into the bacterial mass. As more and more calcium deposits, the sticky biofilm becomes hard and solid and the plaque becomes calculus. The barnacle-like calculus hides and protects bacteria. Under certain circumstances, the bacteria grow, produce toxins, and destroy bone. Once destruction of bone is observable by radiographs, treatment of choice is deep cleaning.
Stages of gum, bone disease
Gingivitis is an infection of the gums only; there is zero bone loss or bone infection. Gum disease is painless and therefore dangerous because it unknowingly gets worse over time. The main symptom is bleeding when brushing or flossing. If your gums easily bleed, you have gum disease. The good news about gingivitis is that it can totally be reversed with no structural damage to teeth or bone.
The procedure consists of the hygienist or dentist first removing any plaque or calculus off the teeth. Once that is done, the teeth are polished by a rubber cup with toothpaste-like material. After the teeth are polished, fluoride or other tooth hardening agents are used as the final touch.
As in medicine, dentistry has treatment codes for records and for submitting to insurance companies. The code for mild gingivitis is D1110. Since it is a preventive code, insurance tends to cover most of the cost. If you like to research, simply search for these dental codes, and look for the information from the American Dental Association.
Periodontal disease is the beginning of bone loss around the teeth. The bone loss is permanent, never to return. The bone loss can be both vertical, horizontal or a combination of both. Deep cleanings are necessary to remove the infection. The main code for deep cleaning is D4341, which is a therapeutic code number. Left untreated, the disease progresses from slight to moderate to severe. Because it is painless, the destruction continues unchecked. It is also dangerous due to the fact that the infection travels all over the body.
The deep cleaning procedure versus a regular cleaning can be compared to having your vehicle “detailed” inside and out versus using a water hose to wash off the dirt. It takes a highly skilled operator to use specifically designed tools to get below the gums and remove the calculus from the roots and remove infected tissue at the same time.
The more severe the disease, the more D4341’s are needed. These deep cleanings are only appropriate when there is bone loss. Therapeutic codes, from an insurance point of view, are not as predictable as preventive codes. The cost of therapeutic procedures are higher than preventive.
I can assure you there are more treatment codes, but they are quite convoluted and too confusing to discuss in an article. My job is making this article patient-friendly and as a guide to your dental health. So, in simplistic summary, if there is no bone loss, the preventive code D1110 is used. If there is bone loss, the therapeutic code D4351 is used.
How do you, as the patient, know if there is bone loss? You ask to see the X-rays that clearly show the loss. It is not rocket science that only a dentist understands. A search for Periodontal Bone Loss on the Internet will show you examples.
This information is backed by the American Dental Association and is not just my opinion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.