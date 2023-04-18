The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for April 24-28. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
- MONDAY: Chicken bacon ranch casserole, green salad, wheat roll, orange.
- TUESDAY: Pork chops with mushrooms, collard greens, mashed potatoes, sticky buns.
- WEDNESDAY: Barbecue chicken, roasted corn, pinto beans, cornbread.
- THURSDAY: Chicken teriyaki, stir fry noodles, egg roll.
- FRIDAY: Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, spinach casserole, wheat roll.