The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for Aug. 1-5. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Taco salad with toppings, strawberry fluff
TUESDAY: Creamy baked tortellini, oven-baked broccoli and carrots, yellow cake
WEDNESDAY: Baked ham, oven-roasted asparagus, potatoes au gratin
THURSDAY: Turkey chili, roasted corn, cornbread
FRIDAY: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, sautéed greens, cookie
