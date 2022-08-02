The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for Aug. 8-12. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Beef torta, Spanish rice, re-fried beans, seasonal fresh fruit
TUESDAY: Mild chicken buffalo bowls, rice, squash, mixed berry fluff
WEDNESDAY: Pork chop, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans, sherbet
THURSDAY: Seafood gumbo, stewed okra and tomatoes, rice, peaches
FRIDAY: Lasagna, roasted broccoli and cauliflower, sugar cookie
