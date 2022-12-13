The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for Dec. 19-23. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, green beans, chocolate moose.
TUESDAY: Chuck-wagon steak sandwich, lettuce, tomato, onion, Sun Chips, sliced peach and blueberry cup, vanilla pudding.
WEDNESDAY: Barbecue sausage, pinto beans, cornbread, applesauce, brownie.
THURSDAY: Roast turkey and gravy, cornbread stuffing, green beans, wheat roll, pumpkin pie.
FRIDAY: Closed