The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for Dec. 26-30. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Philly cheesesteak sandwich, baked chips, fruit salad.
TUESDAY: Meatloaf, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, baked squash, chocolate cake.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken noodle soup, green beans, wheat roll, apple cobbler.
THURSDAY: Braised flank steak, corn, roasted carrots, salted caramel pecan bars.
FRIDAY: Szechwan chicken, rice, rainbow roasted vegetables, coconut bars.