The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for Nov. 28-Dec. 2. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

MONDAY: Beef stir fry, fried rice, stir fry vegetables, egg roll.

TUESDAY: Tortellini soup, sugar snap peas, oatmeal cookie.

WEDNESDAY: Beef stew with potatoes and carrots, braised green beans, apple cobbler.

THURSDAY: Enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, charro beans, tres leche cake.

FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken thighs, roasted corn, baked beans, roll.

Tags