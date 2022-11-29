The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for Nov. 28-Dec. 2. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Beef stir fry, fried rice, stir fry vegetables, egg roll.
TUESDAY: Tortellini soup, sugar snap peas, oatmeal cookie.
WEDNESDAY: Beef stew with potatoes and carrots, braised green beans, apple cobbler.
THURSDAY: Enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, charro beans, tres leche cake.
FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken thighs, roasted corn, baked beans, roll.