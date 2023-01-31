The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for Feb. 6-10. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Barbecue sausage with onion and pickles, baked beans, mac and cheese, cheesecake bars.
TUESDAY: Smothered chicken, rice pilaf, broccoli, pecan cake.
WEDNESDAY: Green chicken enchilada casserole, rice and refried beans, tres cake.
THURSDAY: Roasted pork, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, braised green beans, cinnamon roll.
FRIDAY: Salisbury steak, collard greens, black-eyed peas, cornbread.