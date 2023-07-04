The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for July 10-14. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

MONDAY: Cowboy caviar, tortilla chips, mixed green salad, fruit Jell-O.

TUESDAY: Cheesy taco casserole, Spanish rice, charro beans, Tres Leches cake.

WEDNESDAY: Chili and beans, creamed corn, broccoli, lemon bar.

THURSDAY: Beef zucchini casserole, wild rice, roasted carrots, toasted garlic bread.

FRIDAY: Chicken drumsticks, corn casserole, sautéed Brussel sprouts, cake.

