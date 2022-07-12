The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for July 18-22. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
- MONDAY: Chicken pasta salad, lettuce and tomato, orange slices, crackers
- TUESDAY: Pulled pork slider on wheat bun, roasted corn, baked beans, oatmeal cookie
- WEDNESDAY: Chicken alfredo, sugar snap peas, vegetable medley, garlic bread
- THURSDAY: Lemon herb tilapia, wild rice, green beans, cherry crisp
- FRIDAY: Chicken enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, black beans, tres leches cake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.