The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for July 24-28. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Pork chops, mushroom gravy, whipped potatoes, stewed greens.
TUESDAY: Beef tips, herbed orzo, baked spinach, chocolate chip cookie.
WEDNESDAY: Roasted chicken thigh, cornbread dressing, zucchini, wheat roll.
THURSDAY: Panko-crusted fish filet, broccoli and rice casserole, roasted carrots, blueberry apple crisp.
FRIDAY: Carne guisada, calabaza squash, pinto beans, chocolate flan cake.