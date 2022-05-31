The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for June 6-10. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Turkey and spinach wraps, pasta salad, oatmeal cookie
TUESDAY: Chicken spaghetti, roasted squash, swirl cake
WEDNESDAY: Seafood gumbo, stewed okra, white rice, cornbread
THURSDAY: Chopped steak with onion gravy, roasted red potatoes, peach cobbler
FRIDAY: Beef tacos, pinto beans, Spanish rice
