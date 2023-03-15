The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for March 20-24. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Oven baked chicken thigh, broccoli salad, butter noodles, cookie.
TUESDAY: Scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, French toast sticks.
WEDNESDAY: Sausage and pasta with peppers, creamed corn, cookie.
THURSDAY: Grilled pork chops, wild rice, asparagus, strawberry cobbler.
FRIDAY: Smothered chicken, broccoli and cauliflower, roasted potatoes, brownie.