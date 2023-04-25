The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for May 1-5. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
- MONDAY: Beef tips, herbed orzo, baked spinach, seasonal fresh fruit.
- TUESDAY: Roasted chicken quarter, cornbread dressing, zucchini, cake.
- WEDNESDAY: Mushroom pork chops, whipped potatoes, green beans, cobbler.
- THURSDAY: Panko crusted fish filet, broccoli and rice casserole, roasted carrots, roll.
- FRIDAY: Chopped beef steak, rice, sautéed greens, wheat roll, cherry crisp.