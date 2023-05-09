The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for May 15-19. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Chicken salad on wheat bread, lettuce and tomato, honeydew melon, Sun Chips.
TUESDAY: Enchilada casserole, rice and beans, tres cake.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken ratatouille, buttered rotini, wheat roll, cherry crisp.
THURSDAY: Turkey, dirty rice, asparagus, peach crisp.
FRIDAY: Spaghetti, roasted carrots with vinaigrette, green beans, garlic toast.