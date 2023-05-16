The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for May 22-26. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

MONDAY: Barbecue sausage, baked beans, sautéed cabbage, cornbread.

TUESDAY: Baked chicken thighs, whipped potatoes, Normandy vegetables, wheat roll.

WEDNESDAY: Salisbury steak, sautéed onion and mushrooms, whipped potatoes, apple cobbler.

THURSDAY: Turkey parmesan penne pasta, green beans, toasted garlic bread.

FRIDAY: Chicken gumbo, rice, stewed okra, cornbread.

