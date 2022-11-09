The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for Nov. 14-18. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

MONDAY: Pork pozole, shredded cabbage and cilantro, rice pudding

TUESDAY: Chicken spaghetti, broccoli salad, garlic bread, strawberry cake

WEDNESDAY: Sausage and peppers, white rice, stewed okra, cookie

THURSDAY: Roasted turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie

FRIDAY: Chicken bacon ranch casserole, mixed vegetables, chocolate cake

Recommended For You


Tags