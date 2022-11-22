The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for Nov. 28-Dec. 2. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Beef tips over egg noodles, braised green beans, oatmeal cookie
TUESDAY: Chicken and dumplings, braised green beans, muffins.
WEDNESDAY: Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, Brussel sprouts, berry cobbler.
THURSDAY: Grilled pork chops, mashed potatoes, honey glazed carrots, peach crumble.
FRIDAY: Barbecue chicken thighs, roasted corn, baked beans, roll.