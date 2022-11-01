The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for Nov. 7-11. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Chili and beans, creamed corn, honey butter cornbread, oranges
TUESDAY: Pulled pork sandwiches, mac and cheese, pears
WEDNESDAY: Chicken Alfredo, Parmesan broccoli, garlic bread, cookie
THURSDAY: Grilled pork chops, mashed potatoes, collard greens, pecan caramel cake
FRIDAY: Garlic stuffed chicken, potatoes au gratin, braised greens, chocolate pudding