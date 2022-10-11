The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for Oct. 17-21. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Chicken and dumplings, roasted asparagus, corn, baked oatmeal cookie.
TUESDAY: Enchilada casserole, cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, pears and cherries.
WEDNESDAY: Beef Stroganoff, egg noodles, sautéed greens, peach crisp.
THURSDAY: Chicken spaghetti, mixed vegetables, garlic bread.
FRIDAY: Ham mac and cheese, spring beans, black-eyed peas, sugar cookie.