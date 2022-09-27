The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for Oct. 3-7. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Barbecue sausage with onion and pickles, baked beans, potato salad, Jell-O
TUESDAY: Chicken noodle soup, braised green beans, cookie
WEDNESDAY: Smothered chicken thighs with sautéed onions and mushrooms, red potatoes, chocolate mousse
THURSDAY: Carne guisada, Spanish rice, charro beans, tres leches cake
FRIDAY: Beef stir-fry, fried rice, stir-fry vegetables, egg roll