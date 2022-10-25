The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for Oct. 31-Nov. 4. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

MONDAY: Broccoli cheese soup, baked potato, wheat roll, orange

TUESDAY: Picadillo (beef and potatoes), Spanish rice, beans, fruit salad

WEDNESDAY: Chicken pot pie, roasted asparagus, wheat roll, peaches and cream

THURSDAY: Salisbury steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, roasted carrots, brownie

FRIDAY: Smothered chicken breast with mushrooms, rotini pasta, peach crisp

