The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels South Texas and for the Community Action Committee for Oct. 31-Nov. 4. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Broccoli cheese soup, baked potato, wheat roll, orange
TUESDAY: Picadillo (beef and potatoes), Spanish rice, beans, fruit salad
WEDNESDAY: Chicken pot pie, roasted asparagus, wheat roll, peaches and cream
THURSDAY: Salisbury steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, roasted carrots, brownie
FRIDAY: Smothered chicken breast with mushrooms, rotini pasta, peach crisp