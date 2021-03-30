The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for April 5-9. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Chicken noodle soup, stewed okra, roll, orange slices
TUESDAY: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, roasted broccolini, pears
WEDNESDAY: Grilled pork chops, creamy potatoes, cabbage, peach crisp
THURSDAY: Carne guidsada, rice, charro beans, Oreo dream bar
FRIDAY: Beef rigatoni with marinara and parmesan, broccoli, chocolate chip cookie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.